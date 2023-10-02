PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth will miss approximately 2-3 weeks with a hamstring injury.

He suffered the injury in Sunday’s 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans.

So far this season, the former Penn State standout has caught eight passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

In Freiermuth’s absence, rookie tight end Darnell Washington will likely move up the depth chart.

The Steelers will host the Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.