PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a two-year contract extension with wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

The new deal is reportedly worth up to $39.5 million, with $27 million guaranteed.

Johnson will now become a free agent following the 2024 season.

Last season, the 26-year-old caught 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns.

He was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Toledo.