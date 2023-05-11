PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Aaron Wilson is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed seventh-round draft pick Cory Trice to his rookie contract.

The four-year deal is reportedly worth $3.924 million with a signing bonus of $84,436.

The Purdue product finished his redshirt senior season with 44 tackles, two interceptions (one touchdown) and nine pass breakups to earn Honorable All-Big Ten honors.

He finished his career with 91 tackles, five interceptions and 15 pass break ups and was a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ regular season schedule begins on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the San Francisco 49ers.