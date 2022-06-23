PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett to a contract.

The former Pitt QB was the 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He is the winningest starting quarterback in Pitt history with 32 wins, posting a 32-17 record over 49 career starts. He also holds school records in passing yards, pass completions, total offense, touchdown responsibility, passing touchdowns, and rushing touchdowns.

Pickett is currently battling for the starting quarterback position with Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

The team has not released a statement yet.