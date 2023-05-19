PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- According to multiple reports, including ESPN, a former #2 overall pick in the NFL Draft is resigning with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers General Manager Omar Khan revealed on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday that quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is signing a contract extension with the team. Trubisky signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh in March 2022.

In his first year in Pittsburgh, Trubisky started the first four games of the season before losing the starting job to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. After losing the starting job to Pickett, Trubisky managed to step in for Pickett when he was injured in two games this season.

The former Chicago Bears signal-caller finished with 1,252 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions this past season.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Steelers are also extending the contract of veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Financial details of Trubisky’s contract have not been released yet.