PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing former Pitt standout running back Qadree Ollison to the practice squad.

The former Panther spent the preseason with Jacksonville, but was cut by the Jaguars on Tuesday.

The 26-year old appeared in three games for the Cowboys last season but did not record any carries.

He previously spent three seasons with the Falcons after being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In four seasons in the NFL, Ollison has tallied 158 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

In four seasons in the college ranks at Pitt, Ollison piled up 2,859 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also had three receiving touchdowns.