PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran linebacker Blake Martinez off the practice squad of the Carolina Panthers.

He recently ended his retirement to sign with Carolina’s practice squad on Nov. 6.

Martinez last played in the NFL in 2022 as a member of the Raiders, seeing action in four games.

The 29-year-old was selected by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played four seasons in Green Bay and led the league in tackles in 2017 with 144 stops.

Martinez inked a three-year, $30 million contract pact with the Giants in 2020. He was released after two seasons.

He joined the Raiders’ practice squad last October.

The Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.