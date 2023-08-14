PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed cornerback Lavert Hill to a free agent contract.

He briefly spent time with the Cleveland Browns during training camp in 2022. He suffered an injury and was released last September.

Hill originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020 by the Chiefs. He also spent time with the Eagles, 49ers and Cardinals.

He spent this past spring in the XFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks, totaling 25 tackles and two interceptions in 10 games.