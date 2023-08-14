PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing cornerback Nevelle Clarke.

Clarke recently played for the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL. This past season, Clarke tallied 26 tackles and a pair of interceptions.

He originally entered the league with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Central Florida. However, he was waived by the team in the final roster cutdown that season.

During his college career at UCF, Clarke earned All-AAC honors during his redshirt junior season. He also competed in the East-West Shrine Bowl in 2020.