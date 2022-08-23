PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network is reporting that the Steelers are cutting rookie quarterback Chris Oladokun.

NFL teams are required to cut their training camp rosters from 85 to 80 Tuesday.

Oladokun was Pittsburgh’s final selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was taken at No. 241 in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

However, he did not appear in either of the Steelers’ first two preseason games.

Last season at SDSU, Oladokun threw for 3,164 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.