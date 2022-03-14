PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – NFL Network is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor to a free-agent deal.

Okorafor was originally a third-round pick of the Steelers back in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan.

His has appeared in 46 games for the team, starting 31 games.

Okorafor was on the field for 97% of Pittsburgh’s offensive snaps last season.

Earlier on Monday, the Steelers agreed to terms on a free agent deal with veteran quarterback Mitch Trubisky.