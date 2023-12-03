PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will be out a few games after suffering an ankle injury in the loss to the Arizona Cardinals, 24-10.

Pickett suffered the injury in the second quarter and was sent to the locker room. He did not return and spent the rest of the game with a boot on his right foot.

Pickett threw 7/10 for 70 yards and no touchdowns. He was listed on the Steelers’ injury report with an ankle injury, but was a full participant in practice throughout the week.

Steelers are 7-5 and second in the AFC North standings behind the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers will play the Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8:15 p.m.