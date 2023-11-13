PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Pittsburgh Steelers’ veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn Achilles in Sunday’s win over Green Bay.

He suffered the non-contact injury in the first quarter on Sunday and was able to walk off the field. He underwent medical tests and was quickly ruled out.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin termed the injury as “serious,” and told reporters that it was “not promising.”

Alexander previously suffered the same injury in 2020 while playing for the Saints.

The veteran signed a one-year, free-agent deal with the Steelers in July. This season he has piled up 31 solo tackles, one forced fumble, one sack, and one interception.

In his absence, Elandon Roberts and Mark Robinson will see their roles expand at the linebacker position.

Last week, the Steelers lost linebacker Cole Holcomb to a season-ending knee injury.

The Browns host the Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.