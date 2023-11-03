PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Thursday night’s win over Tennessee.

The veteran suffered the injury at the end of the first quarter on Thursday night.

He will be placed on injured-reserve soon, and is expected to undergo surgery.

Holcomb played in all eight games for the Steelers this season, piling up 31 solo tackled and a pair of forced fumbles. He signed a three-year, $18 million free-agent deal with the Steelers back in March.

Originally a fifth-round draft choice of Washington in 2019, Holcomb has appeared in 58 career games in the NFL.