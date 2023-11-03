PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Thursday night’s win over Tennessee.

Legendary Ohio broadcaster to call Sunday’s Browns game Legendary Ohio broadcaster to call Sunday’s Browns game

The veteran suffered the injury at the end of the first quarter on Thursday night.

He will be placed on injured-reserve soon, and is expected to undergo surgery.

Holcomb played in all eight games for the Steelers this season, piling up 31 solo tackled and a pair of forced fumbles. He signed a three-year, $18 million free-agent deal with the Steelers back in March.

Originally a fifth-round draft choice of Washington in 2019, Holcomb has appeared in 58 career games in the NFL.