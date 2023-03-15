PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with Commanders’ linebacker Cole Holcomb.

Holcomb reportedly comes to Pittsburgh on a three-year deal, pending a physical.

The 26-year-old was originally a fifth-round draft choice of Washington in 2019. He has started 48 career games in the NFL.

He appeared in seven games last season for the Commanders.

In 50 games with Washington, Holcomb has 388 tackles, 4.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and three interceptions.

The Steelers are seeking depth at the linebacker position with the departure of Robert Spillane to the Raiders and the expected departure of Devin Bush in free agency.