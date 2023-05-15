PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander on a free agent visit on Monday night.

The 30-year old spent last season with the Jets, playing in all 17 games with 12 starts for New York.

Last season, he piled up 69 tackles with two quarterback hits.

Alexander was originally a fourth-round draft pick of the Buccaneers in 2015. He spent four seasons in Tampa Bay before signing a free agent deal with San Francisco. He was traded to the Saints in 2020, and spent two seasons in New Orleans.

In 95 career games, Alexander has 590 tackles, with 12.5 sacks, 8 interceptions, including one for a touchdown. He also forced 11 fumbles with five fumble recoveries.