Report: Steelers host former first-round quarterback on free-agent visit

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – NFL Network is reporting that former Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on a free-agent visit Thursday.

The former first-round pick was released by Washington during the regular season. He was originally the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Haskins posted a record of 3-10 as a starter. He threw for 2,804 yards with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The former Buckeye also recently visited the Carolina Panthers.

The Steelers are reportedly looking to add depth at quarterback, with Ben Roethlisberger’s future still uncertain. He is under contract for just one more season.