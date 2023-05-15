PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh is reporting that quarterback Mason Rudolph is re-signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.

The report say the signing is expected to become official on Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that Rudolph is visiting the Steelers on Tuesday.

Rudolph received very little interest from other NFL teams in free agency since the new league year began in March.

The former 2018 third-round pick spent all of last season third on the Steelers’ depth chart behind starter Kenny Pickett and backup Mitch Trubusky.

Rudolph has started ten career games for the Steelers, posting a record of 5-4-1 overall.

The 27 year-old has appeared in 17 games in his NFL career, passing for 2,366 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.