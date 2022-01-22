PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive coordinator Keith Butler has informed the team he is retiring.

Butler just completed his seventh season as Pittsburgh’s defensive coordinator.

He previously served as Steelers’ linebackers coach for 12 seasons from 2003-14.

Prior to his stint in Pittsburgh, he spent four seasons as linebackers’ coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Butler played ten NFL seasons in the NFL, and spent 23 seasons as an assistant coach. He was a part of two Super Bowl teams with the Steelers.

USA Today is reporting that Sharon native, and current Steelers’ assistant coach Teryl Austin is a potential replacement for the defensive coordinator position.

Austin is currently a senior defensive assistant/secondary coach.