PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are slated to hire Omar Khan as the team’s new general manager.

Khan will replace Kevin Colbert who announced his retirement upon completion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Khan has been with the Steelers’ organization since 2001, handling contract negotiations and salary cap space management.

Since 2016, Khan has served as vice president of football and business administration. He played a key role in two of the Steelers’ Super Bowl winning teams.