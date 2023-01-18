PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that the Steelers are retaining offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

The 50-year-old Canada just completed his second season in Pittsburgh after taking over for Randy Fichtner following the 2020 season.

The Steelers finished the 2022-23 season ranked 26th in the NFL in scoring, 24th in passing, and 16th in rushing.

Pittsburgh finished the campaign with 28 offensive touchdowns, which was the third-fewest in the league.

However, Pittsburgh won seven of the final nine games of the regular season, scoring at least 20 points in five of those contests.

Canada is under contract through the 2023 season.