PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are finalizing a trade for Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport says on Twitter that it is expected to be draft picks heading to Washington in return.

Jackson has played four games for the Commanders this season with 16 tackles.

He was a first round pick of the Bengals in 2016.

In six years in the league, Jackson has played in 75 games with five interceptions and a touchdown.