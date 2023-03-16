PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are cutting veteran linebacker Myles Jack.

His release will save the Steelers $8 million on the salary cap.

The 27-year-old signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh last offseason.

Jack played in 15 games with 13 starts for the Steelers last season. He finished the season with 104 tackles but did not record a sack or interceptions.

He played his first six seasons in the NFL with Jacksonville after being selected with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Steelers officially signed former Commanders’ linebacker Cole Holcomb to a three-year deal on Thursday.