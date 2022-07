PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing running back Trey Edmunds.

Edmunds has appeared in 21 games for Pittsburgh over the last four seasons, predominantly as a special teams player.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with New Orleans in 2017.

His brother is Terrell Edmunds who plays safety for the Steelers.

In 37 games in the NFL, Edmunds has rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown. He also has six receptions for 48 yards.