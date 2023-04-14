New York Jets punter Braden Mann (7) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – ESPN’s Field Yates is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers have claimed punter Braden Mann off waivers from the New York Jets.

He averaged 46.9 yards per punt last season with a net of 40.6.

Mann, who was waived by the Jets on Thursday, was New York’s punter for three seasons after being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Steelers currently have punter Pressley Harvin III on the roster. Last season, he averaged 44.5 punts, with a net average of 41.1.

Mann is the second special teams player that the Steelers added to the roster on Friday. The team reportedly signed Tanner Muse to a free agent deal.