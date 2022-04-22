PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Ian Rappaport of NFL Network is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing safety Terrell Edmunds to a one-year contract.

The team previously declined the fifth-year option on the former first-round draft pick but has since decided to bring him back.

In four seasons in Pittsburgh, Edmunds has amassed 340 total tackles, five interceptions, three sacks, and a fumble recovery.

He was originally selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech.