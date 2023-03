PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — Jordan Schultz of The Score is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a free agent contract with former Eagles’ veteran guard Isaac Seumalo.

It is reportedly a 3-year deal worth $24 million for the 6-foot-4, 303-pound lineman.

The 29-year-old played in all 17 games as the starter at left guard for the Eagles last season.

Seumalo has played seven seasons in the NFL after being selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Oregon State.