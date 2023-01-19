ATLANTA, Georgia (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Pittsburgh Steelers’ assistant coach Brian Flores interviewed for the defensive coordinator job with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.

He spent the past season in Pittsburgh, serving as senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach with the Steelers.

Flores interviewed for the same position with the Browns last week, but Cleveland elected to hire Jim Schwartz.



Flores previously spent 15 years as an assistant coach in the Patriots organization, helping New England to eight Super Bowl appearances during that time.

In 2019, Flores was named head coach of the Miami Dolphins. In three seasons in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25.