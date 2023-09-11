PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero are reporting that Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a groin injury.

Heyward suffered the injury in Sunday’s season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network is reporting that Heyward will likely be placed on injured reserve, and could undergo surgery to repair the injury.

Being placed on injured reserve means that Heyward would miss at least four regular season games.

The Steelers will host the Browns on Monday Night Football on Sept. 18. The game will be televised locally on WYTV-33.