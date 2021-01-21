Steelers agree to terms with free-agent quarterback

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The former first-round pick was released by Washington during the regular season. He was originally the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Haskins posted a record of 3-10 as a starter. He threw for 2,804 yards with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The former Buckeye also recently visited the Carolina Panthers.

The Steelers are reportedly looking to add depth at quarterback, with Ben Roethlisberger’s future still uncertain. He is under contract for just one more season.

Pittsburgh signed three other players to Reserve/Future contracts, including defensive back Stephen Denmark, tight end Charles Jones and tight end Dax Raymond.