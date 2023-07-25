PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Mark Koboly of The Athletic is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers officially signed cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to his rookie deal.

He was selected with the No. 32 overall selection in the NFL Draft back in April out of Penn State.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston is reporting that it is a four-year deal worth $9.618 million.

The first three years of the contract are fully guaranteed with a full signing bonus up-front of $3.995 million.

The son of former Steelers’ standout Joey Porter was a First-Team All-Big Ten selection last year. The Nittany Lions junior started 10 games at cornerback, recorded 27 tackles and broke a single-game school record with six pass breakups.

In 34 college games with the Nittany Lions, Porter Jr. amassed 113 tackles, one interception, one sack, and a fumble recovery.

The Steelers report for training camp on Wednesday.

