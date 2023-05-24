PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a free agent deal with veteran linebacker Markus Golden.

It is reportedly a one-year deal, but financial terms are not currently available.

Golden was in Pittsburgh on Tuesday for a tryout, and the two sides were able to work out a deal.

The veteran spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals in his second stint in Arizona.

He finished last season with 2.5 sacks and 48 tackles for the Cardinals.

The 32-year-old was originally a second-round draft pick of the Cardinals in 2015.

He also previously spent parts of two seasons with the New York Giants.

For his career, Golden has piled up 323 tackles, 47 sacks, one interception, 11 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.