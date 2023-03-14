PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with free agent offensive lineman Nate Herbig, according to national reports.

Mike Garafolo from the NFL Network reports the deal is a two-year contract worth $8 million, with $4 million guaranteed.

Herbig is a four-year NFL veteran and started 11 games last year for the New York Jets. He spent the previous three seasons with Philadelphia, playing in 33 games for the Eagles.

The 6’4″, 335-pound lineman was a First Team All-Conference selection at Stanford but went undrafted in 2019. He signed with the Eagles as a free agent and started 17 games over the next three years.