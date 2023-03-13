PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson on a free agent deal.

It is reportedly a two-year deal for the 12-year veteran.

According to ESPN, Peterson’s 34 career interceptions are tied with Minnesota’s Harrison Smith for the most of any active player. His 5 interceptions last season were his most since 2012

Peterson spent the past two seasons in Minnesota. He finished the 2022 season with five interceptions with the Vikings.

Prior to his time in Minnesota, Peterson spent 10 years with the Cardinals.

The eight-time Pro Bowler was originally selected by Arizona with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.