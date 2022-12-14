PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- The Pittsburgh Steelers have resigned a former member of their pass rush.

According to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi will return to the Steelers. Schefter tweeted this on Tuesday after it was confirmed from Adeniyi’s agents.

The linebacker from Nigeria played college football at Toledo before signing with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

He played for the Tennessee Titans from 2021-2022 before being released on Monday. Adeniyi had 2.5 sacks with the Titans in 2021.

On Tuesday, the Steelers also signed DT Jonathan Marshall off the New York Jets practice squad. Marshall was a 2021 sixth round pick out of Arkansas.

These moves were made after the Steelers announced that defensive end Chris Wormley will miss the rest of the season due to an ACL injury.

The signings have not yet been officially announced by the team. The Steelers play in Carolina against the Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-TV.