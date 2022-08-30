PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired linebacker Malik Reed from the Broncos.

In exchange, Denver reportedly receives future late-round draft pick compensation.

The 26-year-old appeared in 14 games for the Broncos in 2021. He finished last season with 43 total tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery for the Broncos.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Nevada.

He is expected to provide depth for the Steelers at linebacker behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

NFL rosters must be trimmed to 53 players by the deadline at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.