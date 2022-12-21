PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- According to multiple sources, Pittsburgh Steelers legend and NFL Hall of Famer Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72.

This is according to CBS Pittsburgh- KDKA-TV, who reported the news Wednesday morning after his family confirmed his death.

Harris was one of the members of the Steelers dynasty of the 1970s, winning four Super Bowls. Harris finished his career with eight 1,000 yard seasons, 12,120 career rushing yards, and 100 total touchdowns. He played in nine Pro Bowls in his 13 seasons and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

The former star running back was scheduled to be honored on Christmas Eve on Saturday night at Heinz Field for the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception at halftime of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. His #32 jersey was going to be retired