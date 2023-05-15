NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WKBN) – ESPN’S Jeremy Fowler is reporting that former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout James Washington has agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Washington signed a one-year, $1.035 million deal with Dallas last March.

However, he appeared in just two games with the Cowboys last season thanks to a myriad of injuries. He failed to record a reception in less than a full season with Dallas.

Washington was originally a second-round draft by Pittsburgh in 2018, following a standout career at Oklahoma State. In four seasons in Pittsburgh, Washington caught 114 passes for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In 2017, he won the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented to the country’s top receiver, regardless of position.