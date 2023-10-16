DANIA BEACH, Florida (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was arrested outside his home on Sunday for allegedly failing to pay child support.

TMZ is reporting that Brown owes Wiltrice Jackson, the mother of his child, nearly $31,000 in unpaid child support.

Brown has since been released from police custody on a $15,000 bond.

The 35-year-old last played in the NFL in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He previously spent nine seasons in Pittsburgh from 2010-2018. He also appeared in one game with the New England Patriots in 2019.

During his NFL career, Brown appeared in 146 games. He amassed 928 receptions for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns.

Brown was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and was a four-time All-Pro selection.