SEATTLE, Washington (WKBN) — Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times is reporting that former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round draft pick and linebacker Devin Bush has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Seahawks.

Bush visited Seattle on Thursday and agreed to the deal later in the evening.

Pittsburgh traded up with Denver to select him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In four years with the Steelers, Bush played in 52 games. He excelled as a rookie finishing his first season in the NFL with 109 tackles, two interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

For his efforts, Bush finished in third place in NFL AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

However, in 2020, he suffered a torn ACL and never returned to his rookie form.

Last season, Bush played in all 17 games with 14 starts. He finished the season with 81 total tackles.