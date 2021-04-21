Report: Former Steelers’ star bound for college coaching ranks

BOCA RATON, Florida (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ Wide Receiver Hines Ward is reportedly set to join the coaching staff at Florida Atlantic in the college ranks.
ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg was the first to report the news.
He spent the past two seasons as an offensive assistant coach with the New York Jets.
He spent his entire 14-year playing career with the Steelers from 1998-2011. He won two Super Bowls during his time in Pittsburgh.
Ward is Pittsburgh’s all-time leader in receptions with 12,083 receiving yards and 85 touchdown receptions.