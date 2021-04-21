Report: Former Steelers’ star bound for college coaching ranks

FILE – In this July 25, 2019, file photo, New York Jets coach Hines Ward comes off the field after a practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Florham Park, N.J. The New York Jets have hired former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward as a full-time offensive assistant. Ward worked with the Jets during the summer as a coaching intern and impressed coach Adam Gase and his staff. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

BOCA RATON, Florida (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ Wide Receiver Hines Ward is reportedly set to join the coaching staff at Florida Atlantic in the college ranks.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg was the first to report the news.

Source: Former #Steelers and #Georgia wide receiver Hines Ward is set to join #FloridaAtlantic's coaching staff. Ward, who played 14 NFL seasons, spent 2019-20 as a Jets offensive assistant. @FAU_Owls_Nest first reported the move, noting Ward will work with WRs coach Joey Thomas. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) April 21, 2021

He spent the past two seasons as an offensive assistant coach with the New York Jets.

He spent his entire 14-year playing career with the Steelers from 1998-2011. He won two Super Bowls during his time in Pittsburgh.



Ward is Pittsburgh’s all-time leader in receptions with 12,083 receiving yards and 85 touchdown receptions.