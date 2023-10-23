EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that former Pittsburgh Steelers returner Gunner Olszewski is signing with the New York Giants practice squad.

Olszewski was officially released by Pittsburgh last week.

This season, Olszewski returned just one punt for eight yards, and fumbles on the play. He also caught one pass for no gain.

Prior to signing with Pittsburgh, Olszewski spent three seasons in New England. He was an All-Pro returner with the Patriots back in 2020.