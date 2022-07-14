(WKBN)- Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell indicated on his Instagram that he regrets the way his 2018 season ended in Pittsburgh.

Bell hinted at retirement from football, saying that he wants to focus on boxing.

The former Steeler said that he looks back fondly on his NFL career, but that he wishes he could go back in time.

“I truly appreciated every single year of my NFL journey… obviously, I (we, whoever) wish things would’ve played out differently in 2018, like if I legit had a time machine to go back to 2018, that would be soo litttt,” Bell said.

In 2018, Bell decided to sit out for the season after the Steelers franchise tagged him for the second straight year. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Bell desired a new contract, and he signed a 4-year $52 million contract the following offseason with the New York Jets. This came after the Steelers had already made two previous offers, on the tag worth $14.5 million, or sign a longer-term deal reportedly worth $14 million annually over five years.

In his five seasons in Pittsburgh, Bell recorded 5,336 total rushing yards, 2,660 total receiving yards and 42 total touchdowns. Bell made the Pro Bowl three times.

Bell struggled for the Jets, rushing for 789 yards and 461 receiving yards. He was released during his second season in New York.

From 2020-2021, Bell had short stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bell will compete in a celebrity boxing match on July 30 with fellow NFL running back Adrian Peterson.