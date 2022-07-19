WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round draft pick Charles Johnson has reportedly died at the age of 50.

CBS 17 in Wake Forest, North Carolina was the first to report the news, and says the cause of death is unknown.

Johnson was selected No. 17 overall by Pittsburgh in the 1994 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He played five seasons with the Steelers.

During his time in Pittsburgh, Johnson amassed 247 receptions for 3,400 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He later played for New England, winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2001. He also played two seasons with the Eagles and one in Buffalo.

In nine NFL seasons, Johnson piled up 4,606 yards with 24 touchdowns.