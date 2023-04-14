PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Zach Klein of WSB Channel 2 in Atlanta is reporting that veteran linebacker Bud Dupree has agreed to a free-agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

The contract is reportedly worth $5 million.

Late last month, Dupree visited the Steelers and took a physical but no deal was struck.

The 30-year-old was selected by Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent the past two seasons with the Titans after signing a five-year, $85 million deal in free agency.

Last season, Dupree appeared in 11 games for Tennessee, finishing the campaign with 18 tackles, 4 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.