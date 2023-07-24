PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Cameron Wolfe, of the NFL Network, is reporting that the Baltimore Ravens are closing in on a deal with former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet.

He was released by Pittsburgh back in May.

The 29-year-old spent the past two seasons in Pittsburgh after signing with the Steelers in free agency in 2021.

Last season, he played in all 17 games, piling up 54 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and a forced fumble.

In two seasons with the Steelers, Maulet played in 33 games with eight starts. He finishes his time in Pittsburgh with one interception, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and 106 tackles.

In addition to playing for the Steelers, Maulet previously spent time with the Saints, Colts, and Jets.