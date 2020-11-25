Pittsburgh Steelers’ Thanksgiving night game moved to Sunday

The Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens, which have had several members of the organization test positive for COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Baltimore Ravens has been moved to Sunday.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at 8:20 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The kickoff time and television network have yet to be announced, with details from the NFL still to come later today.

The decision to change the game was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts, according to a release from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Several members of the Baltimore Ravens organization have tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the team to conduct all activities virtually.

The Ravens said they were informed late Sunday night that “multiple” people tested positive. The team has shut down its practice facility and started the process of contact tracing.