PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 30: David DeCastro #66 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on September 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

(WJET/WFXP) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their release of nine-year guard David DeCastro.

The former first round pick of the Steelers back in 2012, DeCastro was a six-time pro bowler for Pittsburgh during his nine years with the Black and Gold.

DeCastro played in all but one game and his 124 starts ranked 11th among Steelers offensive lineman and sixth among Steelers guards all-time.