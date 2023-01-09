PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers finished the 2022 season with a record of 9-8, finishing in third place in the AFC North, and failing to qualify for postseason play.

With the regular season now complete, the Steelers’ road and home opponents are now officially set.

Aside from matchups with familiar AFC North foes, the Steelers will meet opponents from the NFC West and AFC South next season.

Pittsburgh will play nine home games and eight road games in 2023.

The official schedule with game dates and times will be announced later in the spring.

The following are the Steelers’ home/road opponents for next season:

Home Games:

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

New England Patriots

Green Bay Packers

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens



Away Games:

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Las Vegas Raiders

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens