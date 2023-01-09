PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers finished the 2022 season with a record of 9-8, finishing in third place in the AFC North, and failing to qualify for postseason play.
With the regular season now complete, the Steelers’ road and home opponents are now officially set.
Aside from matchups with familiar AFC North foes, the Steelers will meet opponents from the NFC West and AFC South next season.
Pittsburgh will play nine home games and eight road games in 2023.
The official schedule with game dates and times will be announced later in the spring.
The following are the Steelers’ home/road opponents for next season:
Home Games:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
New England Patriots
Green Bay Packers
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens
Away Games:
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
Las Vegas Raiders
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens