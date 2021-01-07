Pittsburgh Steelers: No fans allowed at Wild Card game against Browns

Cleveland Browns Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – No fans will be at Heinz Field for the Wild Card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Thursday that attendance is limited to only friends and family of the players and team.

“We are disappointed we will not be able to host our season ticket holders and other fans at Heinz Field on Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns in our AFC Wild Card Game. We were hoping to receive approval to host fans for the playoffs at a capacity similar to our games in October and November, but unfortunately, the state’s orders will only permit 2,500 total people in the building, including players coaches and staff,” read a statement from the team.

